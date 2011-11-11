Meet The 20 Most Profitable Energy Companies In Europe

Yesterday it was announced that Russian gas titan Gazprom had seen its second-quarter profit rise by 79 per cent this year. It was expected, amid rising gas prices due to continuing concern about the stability of the Middle East. In light of this, we’ve decided to list Europe’s most profitable energy companies based on the profits they posted last year. That means that one certain British energy giant misses out. 

So, as the world keeps one eye on what’s happening in Syria and Iran these guys look like they will keep raking in the profits. 

#20 Gas Natural Fenosa

Country: Spain

Last year's profit: $1.59 billion

Last year's revenue: $26 billion

#19 Schneider Electric

Country: France

Last year's profit: $2.28 billion

Last year's revenue: $25.9 billion

#18 Scottish and Southern Energy

Country: United Kingdom

Last year's profit: $2.33 billion

Last year's revenue: $44.1 billion

#17 ABB

Country: Switzerland

Last year's profit: $2.56 billion

Last year's revenue: $31.6 billion

#16 National Grid

Country: United Kingdom

Last year's profit: $3.35 billion

Last year's revenue: $22.3 billion

#15 Iberdrola

Country: Spain

Last year's profit: $3.80 billion

Last year's revenue: $40.3 billion

#14 Surgutneftegas

Country: Russia

Last year's profit: $4.22 billion

Last year's revenue: $19.6 billion

#13 RWE

Country: Germany

Last year's profit: $4.38 billion

Last year's revenue: $67.2 billion

#12 Moller-Maersk Group

Country: Denmark

Last year's profit: $4.71 billion

Last year's revenue: $56.1 billion

#11 Enel

Country: Italy

Last year's profit: $5.81 billion

Last year's revenue: $97.2 billion

#10 TNK-BP International

Country: Russia

Last year's profit: $5.82 billion

Last year's revenue: $36.9 billion

#9 GDF Suez

Country: France

Last year's profit: $6.11 billion

Last year's revenue: $111.9 billion

#8 Statoil

Country: Norway

Last year's profit: $6.30 billion

Last year's revenue: $87.6 billion

#7 E.ON

Country: Germany

Last year's profit: $7.75 billion

Last year's revenue: $125.1 billion

#6 ENI

Country: Italy

Last year's profit: $8.37 billion

Last year's revenue: $131.8 billion

#5 Lukoil

Country: Russia

Last year's profit: $9.01 billion

Last year's revenue: $86.1 billion

#4 Rosneft Oil

Country: Russia

Last year's profit: $10.4 billion

Last year's revenue: $46.3 billion

#3 Total

Country: France

Last year's profit: $14 billion

Last year's revenue: $186.1 billion

#2 Royal Dutch Shell

Country: Netherlands

Last year's profit: $20.1 billion

Last year's revenue: $378.2 billion

And in at #1...Gazprom!

Country: Russia

Last year's profit: $31.9 billion

Last year's revenue: $118.7 billion

And now, let us celebrate with the Gazprom company song...

Delightful.

Check out some geothermal energy...

