Meet The 20 Most Profitable Energy Companies In Europe

Photo: Gazpromneft
Yesterday it was announced that Russian gas titan Gazprom had seen its second-quarter profit rise by 79 per cent this year. It was expected, amid rising gas prices due to continuing concern about the stability of the Middle East. In light of this, we’ve decided to list Europe’s most profitable energy companies based on the profits they posted last year. That means that one certain British energy giant misses out.
So, as the world keeps one eye on what’s happening in Syria and Iran these guys look like they will keep raking in the profits.
Country: France
Last year's profit: $2.28 billion
Last year's revenue: $25.9 billion
SOURCE: CNN Money
Country: United Kingdom
Last year's profit: $2.33 billion
Last year's revenue: $44.1 billion
SOURCE: CNN Money
Country: Switzerland
Last year's profit: $2.56 billion
Last year's revenue: $31.6 billion
SOURCE: CNN Money
Country: United Kingdom
Last year's profit: $3.35 billion
Last year's revenue: $22.3 billion
SOURCE: CNN Money
Country: Spain
Last year's profit: $3.80 billion
Last year's revenue: $40.3 billion
SOURCE: CNN Money
Country: Russia
Last year's profit: $4.22 billion
Last year's revenue: $19.6 billion
SOURCE: CNN Money
Country: Germany
Last year's profit: $4.38 billion
Last year's revenue: $67.2 billion
SOURCE: CNN Money
Country: Denmark
Last year's profit: $4.71 billion
Last year's revenue: $56.1 billion
SOURCE: CNN Money
Country: Italy
Last year's profit: $5.81 billion
Last year's revenue: $97.2 billion
SOURCE: CNN Money
Country: Russia
Last year's profit: $5.82 billion
Last year's revenue: $36.9 billion
SOURCE: CNN Money
Country: France
Last year's profit: $6.11 billion
Last year's revenue: $111.9 billion
SOURCE: CNN Money
Country: Norway
Last year's profit: $6.30 billion
Last year's revenue: $87.6 billion
SOURCE: CNN Money
Country: Germany
Last year's profit: $7.75 billion
Last year's revenue: $125.1 billion
SOURCE: CNN Money
Country: Italy
Last year's profit: $8.37 billion
Last year's revenue: $131.8 billion
SOURCE: CNN Money
Country: Russia
Last year's profit: $9.01 billion
Last year's revenue: $86.1 billion
SOURCE: CNN Money
Country: Russia
Last year's profit: $10.4 billion
Last year's revenue: $46.3 billion
SOURCE: CNN Money
Country: France
Last year's profit: $14 billion
Last year's revenue: $186.1 billion
SOURCE: CNN Money
Country: Netherlands
Last year's profit: $20.1 billion
Last year's revenue: $378.2 billion
SOURCE: CNN Money
Country: Russia
Last year's profit: $31.9 billion
Last year's revenue: $118.7 billion
SOURCE: CNN Money
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.