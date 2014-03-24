This Map Shows The Breathtaking Size And Scope Of Russian Gas Giant Gazprom

One of the sub-stories in the Ukraine crisis is the significant role played by Russia in providing natural gas to the rest of Europe. This affords Putin some leverage.

A map published by Gazprom at a recent investor day (.pdf) lays out the breathtaking size of its natural gas pipeline infrastructure.

Check out the whole presentation here >

(via Alexander Jarvis)

