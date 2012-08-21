If You Want To Sell Your Old iPhone Before The iPhone 5 Launches, Try This

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

It happens every year. Apple gears up for a new iPhone launch, and those of us stuck with an older model are left wondering how we can get rid of it for the maximum amount of money.



Gazelle, a site that lets you sell your old gadgets for real cash, has a pretty good deal going on right now. It’ll quote you a price for your current iPhone and let you keep it until the next iPhone comes out next month. You’re locked into the price quote, so you don’t have to worry about your old iPhone losing value.

For reference, Gazelle is now offering $165 for a 16 GB iPhone 4 in “good” condition, meaning the phone has signs of normal wear and tear.

However, there are a few drawbacks to Gazelle. The company has to inspect your device before it can give you the full amount quoted. The site also tends to buy gadgets for less than you would get if you sold it directly to someone on Craigslist or eBay. (With Gazelle, you’re paying more for the convenience of the service.)

