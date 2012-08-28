UN: Gaza Won't Be 'Liveable' By 2020 Unless Urgent Action Is Taken

Gaza has no airport or sea port, and the border is dangerous.

A new United Nations report states that Gaza will no longer be “liveable” by 2020 unless action is taken to address issues of water sanitation and supply, electricity, health services and schooling.The report details how the population of 1.6 million—51 per cent of whom are under the age of 18—is set to increase to around 2.1 million by 2020 while essential services fail to meet rising demand.



The U.N. notes that tens of thousands of housing units are needed today, and in eight years the Palestinian enclave will need double the supply of electricity, at least 440 more schools, 800 more hospital beds and more than 1,000 additional doctors.

Gaza is heavily reliant on intensive trade, and the report notes that “its economy is fundamentally unviable under present circumstances” because it’s “kept alive” through external funding and its illegal tunnel economy.

Since 2007 Gaza has been under the control of Hamas—an armed and Iran-backed political movement considered by the West as a terror organisation which rejects Israel’s right to exist—and Israel has enforced a blockade that it says prevents the flow of weapons to Hamas.

Nidal al-Mughrabi of Reuters notes that Gaza imports building materials, fuel and electricity from Israel.

The greatest needs are rebuilding homes and factories smashed in the winter war of 2009 and providing sources of clean drinking water, as the report projects a 60 per cent increase in water needs.

By 2016 Gaza’s current aquifer may become unusable. Only a quarter of the coastal strip’s waste water is treated while the rest (including raw sewage) goes into the Mediterranean Sea.

