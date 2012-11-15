Oil Is Surging And The Shekel Is Sliding On News Of Israeli Air Strikes In Gaza

Matthew Boesler

Headlines are crossing that Israel is launching more air strikes in Gaza, according to Bloomberg.

Airstrikes began earlier this morning, and the Israeli defence Force said it killed Hamas’ top military leader, Ahmed Al-Jabari.

Bloomberg says Channel Two shows columns of smoke rising over the Gaza strip now, and that Aribiya is reporting nine dead in the strip.

We just saw a big surge in oil on the news:

Oil surging

Photo: Thinkorswim

The Israeli shekel is weakening against the dollar on the news as well. The chart below shows the USD/ILS exchange rate, via Bloomberg.com:

USD/ILS

Photo: Bloomberg.com

