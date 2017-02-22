Oxford Street, Sydney. Image: ANZ Bank.

GAYTMs are back in Sydney for the 2017 Mardi Gras.

The ANZ Bank, the creator of the multi-coloured ATMs, tweeted about them this morning, saying the decorated terminals were back in Oxford Street.

The bank started the tradition back in 2014, dressing up cash dispensers in boisterous, flamboyant decor.

This year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, the city’s 39th, is on March 4.

