Gaypon: A Daily Deals Site For The LGBT Community

In the past year, Gaypon established itself as a site where supporters of the LGBT community could find excellent deals.Gaypon promotes 30 per cent or more discounts from gay-friendly businesses nationwide.



Deal sites like Groupon and LivingSocial don’t discriminate against LGBT customers, but Gaypon helps businesses show their support, founder Robert Graham tells Your Money.

And for the LGBT community, this is crucial. An annual survey conducted by Community Marketing, Inc. found about 45% of gays and lesbians are influenced by a store’s support of LGBT organisations or charities when shopping.

To research the stores, Gaypon conducts extensive background checks and peruses complaints online.

Site offerings include everything from personal training sessions to computer repair and photography classes.

Its biggest hits are travel deals, like a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, says Graham, and the site plans to include a trip to Morocco soon. A deal with The Out NYC, a gay-friendly hotel set to open in March, is also currently in the works. (Click to see pictures.)

Eventually, Gaypon hopes to secure deals with law firms to provide discounts on financial services like life and estate planning, an area of difficulty for gays right now.

But regardless of your sexuality, anyone can purchase the deals. To sign up, simply provide an e-mail address and zip code.

