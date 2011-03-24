MORNING JOE: What Happens To The Women When We Leave Afghanistan?

Photo: MSNBC.com

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon, author of The Dressmaker of Khair Khana, was a guest on Morning Joe earlier, where she discussed her book and the changing situation for women in Afghanistan, especially due to the international presence in the country.Co-host Mika Brzezinski pointed out that a big part of the leaving Afghanistan debate would be what the women stand to lose if American forces were to pull out of the country immediately.



Agreeing, Lemmon said she hoped her book will change the view that these are the collateral damage in the conflict, and more as “constructive allies to create a stable, prosperous Afghanistan.” The women in Lemmon’s book achieved this by running an illegal dressmaking business during the worst threat of Taliban crackdowns.

The discussion of women’s rights in the Middle East recalls the views expressed by Bill Maher earlier, stressing that a sexual revolution in Egypt is as important towards a free society is as important as the revolution of that country as a whole.

Returning to the discussion of when the forces should pull out of Afghanistan, Lemmon said that 2011 seemed too early, and never was realistic in her mind.

“I think that 2014 is more realistic in a lot of people’s views. And what you see is the women are desperate for peace and they are not really opposed to Taliban reconciliation as long as it’s not their rights that become fodder for negotiation.”

You can read an excerpt of her book here.

Check out the interview below.



