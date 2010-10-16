Goldman Sachs Is The Gay-Friendliest Bank On Wall Street

The winner of first prize for the gay-friendliest Wall Street firm might surprise you.



Despite the recent sexual discrimination lawsuit launched against Goldman Sachs, the bank was named the best bank to work for if you’re LGBT.

According to Vault.com, these are the top 10 banks for those who identify as Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgendered (LGBT):

1. Goldman Sachs

“The firm maintains a strong commitment to diversity, and mandates that all employees participate in at least two hours of diversity-related training per year.”

2. Centerview Partners

“LGBT individuals have all and every opportunity to succeed.”

3. Houlihan Lokey

“We have openly gay professionals” and hire “with a blind eye to sexual preferences.”

4. Moelis & Company

“There are many openly LGBT employees at all levels, from administrative roles through partners. This is the antithesis of the typical white-shoe Wall Street firm.”

5. J.P. Morgan Investment Bank

“We have multiple employee network groups: women, Asian, African-American, Hispanic, transgender, lesbian, gay.”

6. Union Bank

7. Credit Suisse (Investment Banking Division)

8. UBS Investment Bank

9. William Blair & Company

10. Citi Institutional Clients Group

We were definitely not expecting Goldman, which has been slapped with discrimination lawsuits by three women this year, to take the grand prize in this category – though it must be said that none of the suits were specifically about LGBT bias.

However, the diversity quote attached above to Blankfein’s bank, is clearly a rewording of this one on Goldman’s website, and is described in further detail in this letter.

As Vault.com explains, “insiders were asked to rate their firm’s commitment to diversity with respect to women, with respect to minorities, and with respect to gays and lesbians” and “the diversity rankings reflect the opinions and perceptions of insiders.”

Of course it’s tough to measure which bank is really the gay-friendliest, because unlike with gender and minority bias, which can be measured, there’s no empirical data that shows the population of LGBT individuals in a given bank.

Since so many who identify themselves as LGBT don’t admit to it – as you can see in the chart below – these rankings are more about how the banks see themselves.

So we don’t know whether these rankings reflect the situation in each bank at all.

