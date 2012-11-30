Women And Minorities Aren't Getting Anywhere But Gay Lawyers Are Having Huge Success In The Industry

Photo: Guillaume Paumier/Flickr

The success of gay lawyers in New York City has been skyrocketing in recent years.Too bad women and minorities have had no such luck.



Citing a recent NYC Bar Association study, The Careerist is reporting openly gay attorneys represented 3.6 of all attorneys in 2011 at the 74 Big Apple firms surveyed by the association.

That’s a big jump from 3.1 per cent in 2010 and an even bigger leap from 1.6 per cent in 2004.

And while that 3.6 per cent might not seen all that noteworthy, keep in mind that there are only about 1.88 per cent openly LGBT lawyers across the country, according to The Careerist.

Given the fact the Human Rights Campaign has lambasted big corporate firms for taking on anti-gay clients, these recent stats really are good news.

Unfortunately, things aren’t looking as good for women and minority lawyers in New York.

While women accounted for 18.3 per cent of partners in 2011, the number of women associates dropped.

The study also found that neither women nor minorities are sticking around long enough to become partner either.

These newest stats aren’t surprising after the National Association of Women Lawyers revealed women have made almost no progress at Biglaw firms in the past seven years.

