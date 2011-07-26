PHOTOS: Mayor Bloomberg Marries Two Gay Staffers

Photo: AP Images

Around 150 guests gathered behind Gracie Mansion last night to watch Mayor Mike Bloomberg officiate at the marriage of two city officials on Sunday, the first day of same-sex marriages in New York.The couple, John Feinblatt and Jonathan Mintz, were not the first pair of gay New Yorkers to wed in Manhattan; that honour went to Phyllis Siegel, 77, and Connie Kopelov, 85, who married at a city clerk’s office earlier that day.



They were, however, the most high-profile. Mintz, 47, is the city’s commissioner of consumer affairs, and Feinblatt, 60, is Bloomberg’s chief policy adviser.

“Usually when the three of us get together, we discuss gun control and consumer fraud,” Mayor Bloomberg said during the 15-minute ceremony. “I can’t tell you how nice this is for a change.”

Mintz and Feinblatt were flanked by their daughters, Maeve, 8, and Georgia, 6. Acclaimed actor Joel Grey sang the couple a song from Cabaret.

At the end of the ceremony, the pair took part in a traditional Jewish rite; the breaking of a glass. But in a new twist, not one, but two, glasses were smashed.

A record 659 marriage licenses were handed out in New York City Sunday, as clerks’ offices remained open to cater to same-sex couples. All told, 484 marriages were performed by officials around the city, including 293 in Manhattan.

The New York State senate voted to legalise gay marriage June 24, and Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the bill into law later that night.

