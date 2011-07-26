PHOTOS: Mayor Bloomberg Marries Two Gay Staffers

Photo: AP Images
Around 150 guests gathered behind Gracie Mansion last night to watch Mayor Mike Bloomberg officiate at the marriage of two city officials on Sunday, the first day of same-sex marriages in New York.The couple, John Feinblatt and Jonathan Mintz, were not the first pair of gay New Yorkers to wed in Manhattan; that honour went to Phyllis Siegel, 77, and Connie Kopelov, 85, who married at a city clerk’s office earlier that day.
They were, however, the most high-profile. Mintz, 47, is the city’s commissioner of consumer affairs, and Feinblatt, 60, is Bloomberg’s chief policy adviser.
“Usually when the three of us get together, we discuss gun control and consumer fraud,” Mayor Bloomberg said during the 15-minute ceremony. “I can’t tell you how nice this is for a change.”
Mintz and Feinblatt were flanked by their daughters, Maeve, 8, and Georgia, 6. Acclaimed actor Joel Grey sang the couple a song from Cabaret.
At the end of the ceremony, the pair took part in a traditional Jewish rite; the breaking of a glass. But in a new twist, not one, but two, glasses were smashed.
A record 659 marriage licenses were handed out in New York City Sunday, as clerks’ offices remained open to cater to same-sex couples. All told, 484 marriages were performed by officials around the city, including 293 in Manhattan.
The New York State senate voted to legalise gay marriage June 24, and Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the bill into law later that night.
There's Mayor Bloomberg. He has performed only two other weddings since taking office; his daughter's and former Mayor Giuliani's
Mintz and Feinblatt were at their desks Monday morning; the Mayor said they couldn't take off due to the looming budget crisis
At the reception, guests feasted at food stations with New York themes like Montauk seafood and Central Park picnic
City Council Speaker Christine Quinn confided she was somewhat behind in planning her own wedding, scheduled for next spring
Mintz and Feinblatt were only one of 484 couples to marry Sunday in New York City, where clerks' offices remained open
Here, Jeanette Coleman applies lipstick as her partner Kawane Harris looks on while filing paperwork at the City Clerk's Office
At Niagara Falls, which was lit in rainbow colours, Kitty Lambert, left, and Cheryle Rudd, right, hugged while posing for a newspaper photographer
