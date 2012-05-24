Gay Teen Can Sport 'Jesus Is Not A Homophobe' Shirt, Judge Says

Photo: abc15com/YouTube

An Ohio teen can wear a shirt to school proclaiming Jesus doesn’t hate gay people, according to a court ruling.Maverick Couch had filed suit claiming Wayne Local Schools officials had violated his First Amendment rights by forbidding him from wearing the shirt.



But a federal judge ruled Monday that Ohio high schooler Couch may wear the ‘Jesus Is Not A Homophobe’ t-shirt to school whenever he wants.

The ruling approved a settlement between Maverick and the Wayne Local School District that also includes a $20,000 payout for the teen.

Couch’s school first prevented him from wearing his shirt in April 2011 when he wore it on a worldwide “Day of Silence” to raise awareness of bullying of LGBT students, Lawrence Budd reported for the Dayton Daily News.

