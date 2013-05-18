Gay Rights Rally Turns Into Chaos After Thousands Of Anti-Gay Protesters Turn Up

In response to a gay pride parade in honour of today’s International Day Against Homophobia, thousands of angry anti-gay protesters took to the streets of Tbilisi, the capital of former Soviet republic Georgia, the Associated Press reports.



Video from the scene (via Foreign Policy) shows how violent the protests got as police tried to keep gay rights activists safe from the crowd of thousands:



According to the Associated Press, protesters were carrying bunches of stinging nettles threatened to use them on gay activists, and holding signs saying “We don’t need Sodom and Gomorrah!” and “Democracy does not equal immorality!”

RFE/RL reports that at least seventeen people were injured.

Georgia still has relatively strict traditional Orthodox Christian values, and the AP report that a number of priests were involved in the protests.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.