We're Already Seeing Gay Rights Ads Protesting The Sochi Olympics [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

The New York gay rights group All Out blasted the Russian government’s anti-gay stance with a spine-tingling ad asking the International Olympic Committee to condemn Russia’s law banning open displays of homosexuality in the run-up to the Winter Olympics in Sochi. In the ad, a gay female figure skater who has just won a gold medal is at first blocked by a glass wall from celebrating with her partner. Then, she maneuvers around the wall, and the couple shares a passionate embrace.

Arnold Worldwide’s Boston office has promoted four creative directors — Jose Luis Martinez, Craig Miller, Sean McBride, and Erik Enberg — to group creative directors.

JWT named McCann’s Gustavo Martinez its global president and future successor to JWT Worldwide Chairman and CEO Bob Jeffrey.

In a consolidation of New York agencies, Posner Advertising has merged with Miller Advertising. Moving forward, the Posner team will be branded PosnerMiller and function as a division of Miller Advertising.

Ad tech firm Centro has acquired the demand-side platform SiteScout for nearly $US40 million, Ad Age reports. The deal will add SiteScout’s real-time bidding technology to Centro’s programmatic offerings.

Bayer HealthCare’s animal health unit has awarded U.S. media planning duties to Kansas City-based Consumer Orbit, AgencySpy reports.

In another win for agencies in the City of Fountains, Spirit Airlines has awarded its creative and media business to Kansas City-based Barkley, an employee-owned advertising agency.

Saatchi & Saatchi New York named Brent Smart, previously managing director, to the office CEO post. The New York office’s previous CEO, Durk Barnhill, will stay on as business development director for the agency’s global transformation team.

A new study from Pew Internet Project finds that people who share photos and videos online are more likely to be young and female.

