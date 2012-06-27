Gay Rights Activist Allegedly Caught Using Child Porn And Ranting Against Blacks

Larry Brinkin mug shot

Photo: San Francisco Police Department

Larry Brinkin, a gay rights icon in San Francisco, was reportedly arrested for possession of child porn.The 66-year-old is out on bail until the district attorney’s office decides whether to file charges. The San Francisco Chronicle reported these details:



Police say that Brinkin had pornographic images, some that appear to show children as young as 1 and 2 or 3 years old being sodomized and performing oral sex on adult men, in e-mail attachments linked to his account, according to a search warrant served by San Francisco police.

Representatives of America Online contacted authorities after coming across e-mail attachments from one of its subscriber’s accounts containing what they believed to be child pornography.

The New York Daily News reported this sick detail:

The emails also contain graphic sexual and racist commentary, including, “I loved especially the n—er 2 year old getting nailed,” as well as a rant about white supremacy.

A former coworker of Brinkin’s at the gay rights group Human Rights Commission told the Daily News that he thought Brinkin would be vindicated.

DON’T MISS: Here’s Why Alito And Thomas Want Teen Killers To Spend Life In Prison >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.