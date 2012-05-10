Gay Republican Groups Are Not Pleased With Barack Obama

Gay Republican groups were quick to jump on Barack Obama’s announcement this afternoon, slamming his endorsement of same-sex marriage as meaningless, and tying the President’s position to that of former Vice President Dick Cheney.



Here’s the statement from the Log Cabin Republicans:

“That the president has chosen today, when LGBT Americans are mourning the passage of Amendment One, to finally speak up for marriage equality is offensive and callous,” said R. Clarke Cooper, Log Cabin Republicans Executive Director. “Log Cabin Republicans appreciate that President Obama has finally come in line with leaders like Vice President Dick Cheney on this issue, but LGBT Americans are right to be angry that this calculated announcement comes too late to be of any use to the people of North Carolina, or any of the other states that have addressed this issue on his watch. This administration has manipulated LGBT families for political gain as much as anybody, and after his campaign’s ridiculous contortions to deny support for marriage equality this week he does not deserve praise for an announcement that comes a day late and a dollar short.”

And here is one from GOProud:

“It is good to see that after intense political pressure that President Obama has finally come around to the Dick Cheney position on marriage equality. I am sure, however, the President’s newly discovered support for marriage is cold comfort to the gay couples in North Carolina. The President waited until after North Carolina passed a constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage.”



“This is hardly a profile in courage by President Obama. For years now, President Obama has tried his hardest to have it both ways on this issue.



“The real kudos here goes to LGBT activists and their allies who finally forced the President into yielding on this issue.”

