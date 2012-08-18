Moscow Bans Gay Pride Festivals For 100 Years

Moscow’s city court ruled in favour of a 100 year long long ban on gay pride parades in Russia’s capital today, the BBC reports.



The ban was installed after Russia’s best-known gay rights campaigner, Nikolay Alexeyev, attempted to challenge a city council ruling that banned the parades.

Alexeyev will now try and bring the case, and Moscow’s decision, to the European Court of Human Rights, reports the BBC.

The battle for increased respect and rights for Russia’s LGBT community has pitted Alexeyev against the Russian state for some time. In September, the Ministers’ Committee of the Council of Europe will hear the case of Alekseyev vs. Russia concerning the legality of banned LGBT pride events in 2006, 2007, and 2008. Alexeyev hopes the result is similar to an October 2010 ruling by the European Court that stated Russia had discriminated against Alexeyev because of his sexual orientation.

This ban is another step in Russia’s fight against LGBT rights. This year, a law was approved in St. Petersburg against “gay propaganda.” Now, a group of Parliament members are calling for the law to extend nationwide, reports RT. Thus far, two people have been arrested under the new law for demonstrating in the streets holding a poster that read “Being gay is normal.”

