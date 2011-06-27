Pictures From New York's Massive Gay Pride Celebration

Photo: Business Insider

On June 26, Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” roared down Fifth Avenue as supporters danced and marched to celebrate New York’s 42nd annual gay pride parade.

This year’s parade will be one to remember as people across NYC also celebrated the legalization of same-sex marriage.



“The next march is going to be down the aisle,” yelled City Council Speaker Christine Quinn to a cheering crowd.

Throughout the parade, signs were held up cheering on Governor Andrew Cuomo, who promised to make same-sex marriage a possibility in New York during his campaign.

Mayor Bloomberg, Assemblyman Daniel O’Donnell and Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer are other politicians who participated in the festivities.

“20-one days from today…marriage,” O’Donnell — the first openly gay state assemblyman — said to the crowd.

On July 24, New York will become the largest state affected by the new law.

“I think it’s perfect timing… it couldn’t have been better,” said Aaron Harris, a Philadelphia-native who has traveled to New York City for the past five years to watch the parade. “Its an annual tradition filled with so much love and acceptance.”

