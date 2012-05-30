A Gay Bar In LA Has Banned Straight Bachelorette Parties Until Everyone Can Get Married

Photo: Shutterstock

Marriage equality protesters across the country took to the streets after North Carolina voters voted to ban gay marriages earlier this month.The Abbey, a gay nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif., is protesting in its own way. Nightclub owner David Cooley has banned bachelorette parties from celebrating there until same-sex marriage is legal everywhere, according to KNBC-TV.



“We love our straight girlfriends coming in to celebrate one of the happiest days of their life,” Cooley said to KNBC-TV. “But it’s also a slap in the face to my customers and my life that we can’t have that same celebration.”

In a rant published this weekend, Gawker’s Louis Peitzman finds a different reason why bachelorette parties should not be celebrated at gay bars — because they are annoying.

“When a group of women go to a gay bar to let loose for a bachelorette party, the gay men become props,” Peitzman wrote, adding that they’re just “tasteless.” He offers a better alternative for bachelorettes everywhere: hire a male stripper. He may be on to something.

Now check out the biggest nightclubs in New York City >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.