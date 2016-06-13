The Orlando shooting brought up a life or death issue that has outraged the LGBT community for years

The horrific shooting that has claimed at least 50 lives at a nightclub in Orlando has brought up a hot button issue for the gay community — the ability to give blood.

Since 1983, the Food and Drug Administration has banned gay and bisexual men from giving blood.

The ban was loosened last December when the agency declared that gay men who have been celibate for a year or more can donate.

The new rules still bar men who are in long term monogamous relationships.

Countries around the world have thrown out rules barring blood donations for gay men, because there’s no science to support a ban on gay blood donation. Additionally, in nightmarish times like this, a community needs any able-bodied person who can and wants to give blood to do so.

The Orlando area is currently in “urgent need” of blood donors following the shooting and, yet, the FDA regulations remain in place:

All FDA guidelines remain in effect for blood donation. There are false reports circulating that FDA rules were being lifted. Not true.

— OneBlood (@my1blood) June 12, 2016

Many have taken to social media to criticise the FDA regulations:

It’s legal to buy an AR-15 assault rifle. It’s illegal for a gay man to donate blood to victims of the massacre. The world makes no sense.

— John Barcus (@johnrtworld) June 12, 2016

To the gay men who can’t donate blood for our fallen brothers, just being there for each other is helping. Stick together. #PrayForOrlando

— Mo: Space Chicken (@Moreh_SC) June 12, 2016

Despite the FDA regulations, hundreds of Orlando residents have turned out to local blood banks to donate.

Line is out the door at blood bank as our community comes together in crisis. #sayfie #fdp #prayfororlando pic.twitter.com/HYJqgOr1UX

— Darren Soto (@SenDarrenSoto) June 12, 2016

Blood center is overloaded with people wanting to give blood in the aftermath of the #Pulse mass shooting pic.twitter.com/rFAsbPdGGu

— Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) June 12, 2016

