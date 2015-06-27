Hollywood is ecstatic over the gay marriage ruling

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that gay marriage is now legal nationwide.
The decision is a huge victory for gay-rights advocates just a little over a decade after Massachusetts became the first state to legalise gay marriage. And the majority of Hollywood seems to be thrilled with the court ruling that overturns same-sex marriage bans.
Here’s what celebrities had to say:
Love won. #MarriageEquality
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 26, 2015
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.