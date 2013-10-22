Here's Where America Now Stands On Gay Marriage

On Monday New Jersey Governor Chris Christie abandoned the state’s legal challenge to same-sex marriage, making New Jersey the 14th U.S. state to legalise sam-sex marriage.

Key GOP donors quietly rejoiced at the move as they view this particular cultural battle as a losing one.

In June the U.S. Supreme Court struck down down part of the federal Defence of Marriage Act (DOMA) — effectively overturning California’s same-sex marriage ban — which has spurred efforts to end prohibitions on gay marriage.

Nevertheless, America has along way to go match countries that have national laws allowing gays and lesbians to marry. Conversely, the the U.S. is way ahead of those countries that criminalise homosexuality.

Here’s a map showing gay marriage recognition in the U.S. by state:

