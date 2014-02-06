Bully Has An Amazing Change Of Heart When His Gay Victim's Marriage Proposal Goes Viral Online

Instagram Lucas Bane and David Devora were engaged last month.

A man who was tormented in high school for being gay got an amazing Facebook message from the last person he ever expected to hear from.

Lucas Bane had his moment in viral Internet history last month when he choreographed a dance sequence from “Step Up” in an attempt to woo his boyfriend, David Devora, into marrying him.

The Internet has always loved a good marriage proposal video, but as The Daily Dot points out, beyond the glitz and hype of the whole show, anyone who watches the video can tell the love between the men is very real.

Devora, of course, said yes.

The video went viral, and as luck would have it, made its way into the hands (or screen) of a man who used to bully Bane in high school for being gay.

He sent Bane a message on Facebook after viewing the video.

“I gasped when I saw the name. Then tears. Before even reading the words I just knew that this was going to be a good note, and when I read the words and his followup response, I sobbed,” Bane told The Gaily Grind, a publication for the LGBTQ community, which first had this story.

The Gaily Grind published the thread:

Bane told The Gaily Grind that the messages helped heal wounds that had been open for years.

“Like there was a sad little boy inside me and somebody went up to him and said, ‘Hey buddy. Don’t worry anymore. We like you.'”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.