Seven Charts That Show The Unprecedented Shift In Support For Gay Marriage

Edith Windsor, defendant in the DOMA case

A week after two landmark gay-marriage cases were argued before the Supreme Court, the progress of gay marriage advocates has been evident in a recent swath of public opinion polling.



The Pew Forum on Religion and Public Life recently published seven charts that show trends over 13 years of polling on same-sex marriage.

According to the polling, not only is support for same-sex marriage growing across different demographics, but it also runs especially high in groups that are growing the fastest.

