Seven Charts That Show The Unprecedented Shift In Support For Gay Marriage

A week after two landmark gay-marriage cases were argued before the Supreme Court, the progress of gay marriage advocates has been evident in a recent swath of public opinion polling.
The Pew Forum on Religion and Public Life recently published seven charts that show trends over 13 years of polling on same-sex marriage.
According to the polling, not only is support for same-sex marriage growing across different demographics, but it also runs especially high in groups that are growing the fastest.
Today, seven in 10 millennials support same-sex marriage, meaning the shift will continue to trend upward.
Support for same-sex marriage is also heavily based on religious sentiment. Religiously unaffiliated people — the the largest and fastest growing sect of Americans — support gay marriage by a four-to-one split.
Independents and Democrats run largely in line on their views of same-sex marriage, while Republican support has been much slower to grow.
Between 2004 and 2013, nearly one-quarter of self-identified moderates shifted from opposition to same-sex marriage to support.
There has also been movement for support across racial lines, though whites have moved more to a near plurality.
