Seven Charts That Show The Unprecedented Shift In Support For Gay Marriage

Walter Hickey
Edith Windsor doma gay marriageEdith Windsor, defendant in the DOMA case

A week after two landmark gay-marriage cases were argued before the Supreme Court, the progress of gay marriage advocates has been evident in a recent swath of public opinion polling.

The Pew Forum on Religion and Public Life recently published seven charts that show trends over 13 years of polling on same-sex marriage. 

According to the polling, not only is support for same-sex marriage growing across different demographics, but it also runs especially high in groups that are growing the fastest. 

In the past 13 years, opposition to gay marriage has declined 13 percentage points.

Today, seven in 10 millennials support same-sex marriage, meaning the shift will continue to trend upward.

Support for same-sex marriage is also heavily based on religious sentiment. Religiously unaffiliated people — the the largest and fastest growing sect of Americans — support gay marriage by a four-to-one split.

Source: Data on the religiously unaffiliated

Independents and Democrats run largely in line on their views of same-sex marriage, while Republican support has been much slower to grow.

Between 2004 and 2013, nearly one-quarter of self-identified moderates shifted from opposition to same-sex marriage to support.

There has also been movement for support across racial lines, though whites have moved more to a near plurality.

A majority of women and almost half of all men now support same sex marriage.

But the shift wasn't easy...

