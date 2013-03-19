New Poll Shows A Mindblowing Surge In Support For Gay Marriage

The percentage of Americans favouring the legalization of gay marriage reached a new high in an ABC/Washington Post poll released Monday.



According to the poll, 58 per cent of respondents said they supported gay marriage being legal. That’s a 26-point increase from just eight years ago, a testament to the effectiveness of the gay rights movement in that timespan. It’s also up 5 points from a poll taken last August.

The poll also found that Americans believe the U.S. Constitution should trump state law when deciding the legality of gay marriage. Overall, 64 per cent of respondents said gay marriage should be determined by the Constitution, while 33 per cent said it should be decided on a state-by-state basis.

A majority of Democrats (72 per cent) and Independents (62 per cent) said gay marriage should be legal, according to the poll. But just 34 per cent of Republicans favour legalizing gay marriage.

Here’s a chart looking at how much opinions have shifted over the past 10 years:

Photo: Langer Research

