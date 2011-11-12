See Cartoonist R. Crumb's Rejected Gay Marriage Cover For The New Yorker

The New Yorker is well-known for its zeitgeist-courting covers, which often toe the line of controversy.



So why did they reject major cartoonist R. Crumb’s witty treatment of homophobia and gay marriage?

Nadja Sayej, writing for Vice magazine, talked to Crumb, who has contributed to the New Yorker before, for the story behind the denial. (The New Yorker does have a tendency for rejecting the work of famous artists.)

Vice’s article is worth reading in full, but here’s R. Crumb’s New Yorker cover that never was.

(h/t Gawker)

