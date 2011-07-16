John Mack Backed NY's Gay Marriage Law Because He Grew Up With Segregation

Photo: AP

Before Andrew Cuomo ushered one of the most impossible feats through Albany last month, he rallied up support from some of New York’s most powerful business leaders.Lloyd Blankfein, Jerry Speyer (of Tishman Speyer) and hedge fund exec Paul Singer were just a few who argued that New York risks losing its competitive edge if the law doesn’t pass. The New York Times published a portion of the letter they all signed:



“As other states, cities and countries across the world extend marriage rights regardless of sexual orientation, it will become increasingly difficult to recruit the best talent if New York cannot offer the same benefits and protection.”

The Times also reported that Morgan Stanley’s Chairman John Mack had even deeper reasons for doing so: “I grew up in North Carolina. I’m 66 years old. I grew up when there was segregation. It makes an impression on you.”

Mack also opined in Crain’s about the “devastating consequences of hate and inequality.”

And he has a gay son.

