Early Returns Reveal That Gay Marriage Is Leading In Maryland But Not In Maine

Photo: NBC News

The first results of Tuesday’s election – roughly 1 per cent of precincts – show nearly 53 per cent of voters favour gay marriage in Maryland, the Baltimore Sun reports.But only 45 per cent of voters in Maine are in favour of gay marriage there, according to the Bangor Daily News, which said 2 per cent of precincts had reported their results.



Polls have shown tight races for gay marriage in both states, but polling on same-sex unions is notoriously inaccurate.

