New York State Senate Passes Gay Marriage Bill

In a historic victory, the senate has legalized gay marriage in New York.



The 33-29 vote is a victory for Governor Andrew Cuomo who pledged to fight for gay marriage.

New York Times Albany correspondent Danny Hakim tweeted that Cuomo will sign the bill tonight.

It will become law 30 days after he signs.

Stephen Saland, a Poughkeepsie Republican was the 32nd senator to back the legislation.

Saland said: “I have defined doing the right thing as treating all persons with equality, and that equality includes the definition of marriage. I fear that to do otherwise would fly in the face of my upbringing.”

Some other memorable quotes from Politico.com:

“Marriage says that we are family,” Duane said. “Louis and I are family. And marriage strengthens all family. It’s going to strengthen my family and all New York families.” -Senator Tom Duane

“It is unbelievable that the Republican Party, the party that always defended family values … is allowing a Democratic governor to divide the Republican Party and the Conservative Party,” Diaz said. “Same-sex marriage has been rejected by the majority of Americans when given the opportunity to vote for it.” – Senator Ruben Diaz Sr.

This makes New York State the sixth to legalise same sex marriage, joining Iowa, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and the District of Columbia.

Photos from celebrations at the Stonewall Inn in the West Village:

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

