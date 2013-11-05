Gay Marriage Is Set To Become Law In Illinois

Illinois is set to become the 15th state to allow gay marriage.

The Illinois House passed by a 61-54 margin on Tuesday a bill that approved same-sex marriage in the state. It needed 60 votes to pass.

Shortly after, the Senate followed the House in passing the bill.

The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. Pat Quinn (D), who he says he will do.

“Today the Illinois House put our state on the right side of history,” Quinn said in a statement. “Illinois is a place that embraces all people and today, we are an example for the nation.”

The Illinois state Senate originally passed the bill on Valentine’s Day earlier this year. In April, one of Illinois’ U.S. senators, Mark Kirk, announced his support for gay marriage and said he supported the legislation. But it had remained stalled in the House.

“At its core, the freedom to marry is about loving couples being able to make a public commitment to share their lives together,” said Marc Solomon, the national campaign director for Freedom To Marry.

“Today, we’ve made that a real possibility for gay and lesbian couples in the state of Illinois.”

