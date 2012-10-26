It Looks Like The Gay Marriage Controversy Actually Paid Off For Chick-fil-A

Photo: J. Reed/WikimediaCommons

When Chick-fil-A president Dan Cathy made statements saying that gay marriage is “inviting God’s judgment on our nation,” people instantly began a movement against the fast food chain.There were boycotts, politicians making statements, protests outside the restaurants and more. Soon, it had escalated into a national controversy, with vehement support from both sides.



But, in the end, it seems to have paid off for the chicken chain, reports Bruce Horovitz at USA Today.

According to a study by research firm Sandelman & Associates:

Consumer use was up 2.2 per cent in Q3 compared to the year prior

Market share up 0.6 per cent

Total ad awareness up 6.5 per cent

“There was a lot of talk that this would hurt Chick-fil-A, but it actually helped the brand,” Jeff Davis, president of Sandelman, tells USA Today.PR pros and pundits had widely panned Chick-fil-A’s response to the controversy initially. Some are still befuddled by what happened.

