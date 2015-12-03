This gay Syrian man narrowly escaped being killed by ISIS

Videos believed to have come from Islamic State, also known as ISIS or ISIL, document the gruesome practice of militants throwing men they suspect of being gay off rooftops.

Daniel Halaby, 26, is a gay activist from Syria who said he narrowly escaped being killed by the terrorist group. Daniel Halaby is a pseudonym the activist uses to protect his identity.

“The biggest catastrophe for gays was the arrival of ISIS. It was also a turning point in the methods of killing,” Halaby said. “This is a very cowardly act because they are killing an unarmed person who has nothing, and most gays love peace, and love the people around them. This is a brutal and savage act.”

Halaby was outed by a childhood friend who was radicalized by ISIS. In 2013, when ISIS threatened to take the city of Aleppo, Halaby learned that his name was on a list of people that ISIS demanded be turned over to them.

He fled to Turkey, and now works as an activist keeping track of the horrific acts committed against gay men by ISIS.

“What breaks my heart most is that I feel helpless and cannot do anything to help those gays being killed,” he said.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

