The 12 best honeymoon destinations for gay couples

Gay marriage was just legalised in the US.
That means that gay couples across America will be getting married in spades. And more weddings mean more honeymoons.
We asked travel experts to weigh in on what they think will be the hottest honeymoon destinations for newly married gay couples.
And while honeymooners may want to avoid places like Russia, there are plenty of awesome destinations that are just waiting to welcome gay newlywed couples with open arms.
Puerto Vallarta is a resort city on the Pacific coast of Mexico with great waves for surfing, an old Spanish feel, and a thriving LGBT scene. The city has several gay hotels, like the Hotel Mercurio.
However, Punta Mita, a quiet resort city about an hour drive from Puerto Vallarta, may be a better alternative for honeymooners, according to Ed Salvato, the editor-in-chief of gay travel magazine ManAboutWorld.
'Puerto Vallarta is extremely gay popular, but it may not be conducive to a honeymoon because you don't want your new husband to get picked up at a bar the first night,' Salvato said. 'Instead, couples might want to stay at a more secluded resort like the Four Seasons Punta Mita, which is right nearby.'
Vegas may be known as 'sin city,' but it also makes for a great honeymoon spot. The shows, restaurants, hotels, and more mean that honeymooners will never be bored.
'Most major hotels and resorts are friendly towards the LGBT community,' Mark Novak, president of HotelCoupons.com, said. 'Honeymooners tend to enjoy vacationing at Mandalay Bay and/or around the Paradise Road/Hard Rock Casino area. There are also plenty of gay only resorts like The Blue Moon. The nightclubs and shows are also what help make this a popular destination.'
Now that DOMA is dead and Proposition 8 (the California law that banned gay marriage) is overturned, California is ripe for gay weddings -- and honeymoons.
And naturally, San Francisco -- the epicentre of the gay community in California -- is the place where many of those celebrations will take place. The city has world-class restaurants, hotels, and shops, ensuring that honeymooners will have plenty to keep them busy.
Canada is known for its friendly people, its beautiful countryside, and its easygoing liberal laws -- and that makes for an appealing honeymoon.
'Known for its liberal laws and one of the most progressive friendly tourist bureaus on the planet, this clean city with lots to do offers a great honeymoon destination.' HotelCoupons.com president Mark Novak
said.
The Fairmont Pacific Rim is a gay-friendly luxury hotel in downtown Vancouver that's perfect for a honeymoon.
