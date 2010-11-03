Read "Byron's" Diary, The Guy Who Became A Gay Escort When He Couldn't Find A Job As An I-Banker

Not Byron.

‘Byron,’ whose real name, for obvious reasons, is never revealed in his Here is the City mini-memoirs – became a gigolo in 2008, forced to shelve his i-banking dreams as the financial crisis deepened and hiring freezes multiplied across the industry.His story seems unbelievable, but apparently –



From Here is the City:

I was broke. I saw no way out… The only option that would enable me to earn a reasonable income fairly quickly was escorting. Yes, I’d have to become a hooker. And as a good looking young gay man (although no-one but one or two of my really close friends knew about my true sexual orientation), I knew I’d be selling my body to men, and mostly middle-aged married ones at that.

Because Byron was already a frequent user of gay meet-up websites, he knew exactly where to go: straight to the ‘Commercial’ section. He uploaded a picture of himself… well, his body; bought a disposable cell; and the phone began to ring.

This is what he says he learned very quickly about the gay escort scene:

More questions equals less money: most guys that asked a trillion questions about Byron’s preferences, limits etc. ended up bailing on an actual meeting.

Ground rules are everything: no unprotected sex; only certain positions; no drugs; no kinky stuff – toys, costumes etc.

No clients at his house (just in case mum and dad pop over uninvited. Plus, he could charge for travel expenses).

Here is the City is running installments of Byron’s journey from gay escort to M&A Analyst; next we get the details of his first appointment. We’ll update as soon as the next chapter in this crazy story is published.

Until then, read all the details at Here is the City >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.