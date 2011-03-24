Apple Quietly Nukes The Controversial "Gay Cure" App*

UPDATE: According to the Daily News, Apple removed the Exodus International app from the Apple store “because it violates our developer guidelines by being offensive to large groups of people,” said Apple rep Tom Neumayr.

According to the Daily News, Neumayr wouldn’t comment on why the app got a rating of 4, indicating “no objectionable materials.” This may be due to the fact that there are no obscenities, nudity, sex, or violence on this app — just an offensive message.

Alan Chambers, the president of Exodus International, tweeted his incredible disappointment, warning the internet “Watch out, it could happen to you. #freedom”

BEFORE: Although there is not yet an official statement from Apple, the iPhone application released by Exodus International — the Christian “ex-gay” organisation that claims the ability to cure homosexuality — has disappeared from the iPhone app store as of late Tuesday.

The app, launched on February 15, is meant to “provide the information and education for people who are looking for an alternative to unwanted same sex attractions,” said Jeff Buchanan, a senior director at Exodus.

According to Apple’s own guidelines for app store submissions, “Any app that is defamatory, offensive, mean-spirited, or likely to place the targeted individual or group in harms way will be rejected.”

The “reparative therapy” offered by Exodus International’s counseling services has been rejected by most major medical organisations, including the American Psychological Association, as damaging to the self-esteem and mental health of its patients.

An online petition against the app, organised by Change.org, has received more than 150,000 signatures since March 9 and coverage from major news websites and organisations.

[h/t Queerty]

