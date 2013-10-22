Gay Couples May Be Able To Marry In Australia By December

Photo: Getty

Canberra’s Legislative Assembly has passed a Bill allowing same-sex couples to marry in Australia’s capital.

While it is a win for supporters of marriage equality the Federal Government has said it plans to challenge the new laws in the High Court.

The ACT’s rules allow a celebrant to marry same-sex couples in Canberra, regardless of where they live in Australia.

There’s more at The ABC.

