Gay Couples Can't Get Married In Maryland, But Their Marriage Will Be recognised There

Fine lines/state lines.



Maryland’s Attorney General, Douglas Gansler issued an opinion today stating that, effective immediately, the state would recognise same-sex marriages performed elsewhere and that state agencies should give gay couples the same rights awarded in the state in which they were married.

The Washington Post Maryland Politics blog has the report.

Maryland law does not allow same-sex couples to marry in the state, but the opinion said “that the Court of Appeals, when it ultimately rules on this question in a particular case, will likely apply the principle that a marriage that is valid in the place of celebration is valid in Maryland. The opinion reaches this conclusion in light of the evolving state policy, reflected in anti-discrimination laws, domestic partner laws and other legislation, that respects and supports committed intimate same-sex relationships.”

Elie Mystal at Above The Law helpfully points gay power couples toward Silver Spring, Maryland, “a very nice community and an easy commute into the District.” He also suggested that the full faith and credit clause might actually have some teeth, at least in Maryland. It does not, however, have any particular weight in the 29 states with same-sex marriage bans.

