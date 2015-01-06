A Gay Couple Was Kicked Out Of A London Uber For 'Kissing And Cuddling' On New Year's Day

Twitter/Corey Watts Corey Watts and Jordan Sloan during happier times.

A gay couple claims they were thrown out of an Uber cab in London, the Daily Mirror reports. Corey Watts and his boyfriend Jordan Sloan were apparently chucked out by the driver after they “kissed” and “cuddled”.

The pair had got into the Uber near Covent Garden at around 8 pm on New Year’s Day. Apparently they’d only been travelling for a few minutes before being asked to leave the vehicle.

Watts tweeted after the incident, prompting a widespread reaction on Twitter. He later commented that Uber had “deleted tweets” and “avoided addressing the issue”.

Just got asked to get out of an @Uber cab for kissing my boyfriend. Flipped my shit.

According to the Mirror, the driver involved has been suspended and an investigation is underway. The company says it doesn’t tolerate discrimination.

Jordan, from Toronto in Canada, told the Mirror it was a “completely normal cab ride”, but after exchanging some celebratory affection was told with Watts to get out.

Jordan said he asked: “Are you making us get out because we are gay?”

But the driver reportedly refused to discuss the situation and said he picks up gay passengers all the time, but they “don’t do that” — referring to the kissing and cuddling.

The couple had to catch another ride and say they don’t expect homophobic reactions like the one they experienced in London. They complained to Uber and suggest the driver appeared “embarrassed” after the disagreement.

An Uber spokesperson told the paper: “We opened an investigation from the moment we learned of this unacceptable incident and have been in contact with the rider to extend our sincere apologies and get further information.

“The driver concerned has been suspended from the Uber platform.”

This is not, as you probably know, not the first incident to blight Uber’s reputation…

