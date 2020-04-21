A gay couple in Amsterdam says a group of teens spit on them and called homophobic slurs on their way to the grocery store

Anko Stoffels Fabio Viana (left) and Daniel Schepers.

Daniel Schepers and Fabio Viana were holding hands in Amsterdam when a group of teenagers spat on them and called them”f—ing homos.”

The Netherlands has a reputation for LGBT acceptance, but anti-gay incidents have risen in the past 10 years.

One teen turned himself over to authorities but claimed Schepers and Viana made anti-Muslim comments and shoved him first.

Viana wants other victims of hate to come forward. “When you expose the problem, people also start to discuss it and look for solutions,” he told Insider.

A gay couple in Amsterdam was on their way to the supermarket when a group of teens assaulted them and shouted homophobic slurs, the pair told Insider.

Daniel Schepers and Fabio Viana said they were holding hands on April 12 when a group of teenage boys approached and began calling them “f—-ts” and “f–king homos.”

“[They were saying] that we came from ‘cancerous mothers’ and that we should die of cancer,” Viana wrote in a Facebook post.

In a video Viana shot with his smartphone, one of the teens can be heard saying “gays are not normal.”

Most of the group fled when Schepers called the police, but one 15-year-old continued to verbally and physically harass them, Viana said. A woman tried to step between the couple and the teen, but he left before the police arrived.

“I must confess that my first thought was to hold him until the officers arrived,” Viana said.

Then, after the authorities took Schepers’ and Viana’s statements, they said two other teens returned on a scooter and spat on them.

“We’ve been victims of harassment at least three times before and couldn’t allow this to be ignored again,” he told Insider. “We provided everything to the police: pictures, videos, licence plate, and also witnesses.”

Coronavirus in the Netherlands



The Netherlands has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 33,000 confirmed cases and nearly 3,800 deaths,according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Dutch government has enacted what it calls an “intelligent lockdown”: Residents are encouraged to stay home but may go to the supermarket, drugstore, and other shops, as long as they maintain at least five feet of distance from each other.

Amsterdam’s brothels have been shuttered and the city’s schools are closed at least until the end of April.

Viana doesn’t believe the pandemic or lockdown fuelled the incident, however. “The Netherlands has way more homophobic incidents than is actually reported,” he said.

Anti-LGBT incidents on the rise



The Netherlands has one of the world’s strongest records for LGBT rights, decriminalizing homosexuality in 1811 and becoming the first country to recognise marriage equality in 2001.

In 2019, the Netherlands was ranked 10th among European nations for LGBTI equality and nondiscrimination by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association.

But the country is not free from homophobic violence: In 2017, a group of teens shouting homophobic slurs attacked a gay couple in Arnheim. The two were knocked to the ground and beaten, and one was hit in the face with a bolt cutter and lost four teeth, Human Rights Watch reported.

Margriet Faber/AP Photo. While the Netherlands was the first country to recognise same-sex marriage, anti-gay incidents have increased in the past decade.

According to Human Rights Watch, the Netherlands reported 1,574 anti-LGBT incidents in 2017, compared to 428 in 2009.

A 2016 study from the government think tank SCP found that 32% of Dutch people consider two men kissing in public to be offensive. That same year, neo-Nazis painted over a rainbow crosswalk in the town of Leiden.

On Thursday, the 15-year-old from Viana’s recording turned himself over to police and was released pending an ongoing investigation.

His identity hasn’t been made public because of his age, but his attorney, Anis Boumanjal, said the teen bears no ill will towards gay people.

Boumanjal added that his client was upset by anti-Muslim comments allegedly made by the couple, Metro Weekly reported.

The boy was “captivated by emotion and improperly expressed his anger,” Boumanjal said. “It is probably not an excuse but a plausible explanation for the behaviour of an underage child.”

‘Our voice can be heard more widely than you think’



Anko Stoffels Viana (left) and Schepers got engaged in early April.

Schepers and Viana recently got engaged and say they’re still looking forward to their wedding.

But they are worried about being targeted by what Viana called “dangerous” people. They’re also concerned about contracting COVID-19.

“Two of the harassers spat in our face and we still don’t know when we’re going to be tested for the coronavirus, due to unclarity from the Dutch authorities,” Viana said.

In solidarity with cancer survivors, the couple are calling on the public to donate to the Dutch Cancer Society.

Viana also contacted Roze in Blauw (Pink in Blue), a division of the Dutch police involved in combating anti-LGBT violence, and is encouraging other victims of bias attacks to come forward, too.

Speaking out against homophobia is “one of the first ways to combat hate,” he told Insider.

“I won’t shut up,” Viana said. “Our voice can be heard more widely than you think. When you expose the problem, people also start to discuss it and look for solutions.”

