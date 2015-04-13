Gay couple featured in Hillary Clinton's announcement video invites her to their wedding

YouTube Jared Milrad and Nathan Johnson.

The same-sex couple prominently featured in Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign announcement video now wants the former secretary of state to attend their wedding.

According to the Washington Blade, the two featured men are Jared Milrad and Nathan Johnson. Milrad extended the invitation to Clinton on Twitter.

“Thanks for inviting us to your big day,” he wrote to her on Sunday. “We’re returning the favour & inviting you to ours. … BTW @HillaryClinton, feel free to bring a +1.”

Earlier in the day, Clinton officially unveiled her long expected 2016 White House bid with a video that opens with a series of testimonials from everyday Americans, such as a college graduate looking for work and Hispanic entrepreneurs. In the middle of these vignettes, Milrad refers to his upcoming wedding and is shown holding hands with Johnson.

“I’m getting married this summer to someone I really care about,” he says.

Johnson told the Blade that they didn’t know the footage would be used for her campaign announcement video, but he was overjoyed when he found out.

“When we were first contacted, they basically told us a little bit about what they would be doing and said they were interviewing people going through big changes in life and also said that it was something affiliated with Hillary, but didn’t exactly say what it would be,” Johnson said.

The Clinton campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider asking if she planned on attending the wedding. However, Milrad told ABC News that he is willing to give her some time to decide.

“No formal response yet, but I know she’s pretty busy,” he said. “We’ll give her a couple days.”

Watch the full Clinton announcement video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.