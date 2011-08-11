Ireland Is Run By "Mad People In Brussels"

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The man who might just be Ireland’s next President has issued a stinging attack on the EU.Gay Byrne has not confirmed he will run in this year’s Irish Presidential Elections, but polls suggest the 77 year old broadcaster may well be the favourite should he choose to run.



Speaking at a premier for the musical “Grease”, Byrne said that Ireland was run by “mad people in Brussels”.

The Irish Independent writes that Byrne said the current crisis was “culmination of my concerns down the years”.

“I never thought we would reach the disastrous phase we are at the moment in Europe in my lifetime… I eventually thought it would come in my grandchildren’s time but it has come much, much quicker that I visualized and it is happening even as we speak.”

Byrne went on to say that the euro was “a crazy notion from the very beginning”.

The quotes may be embarrassing for Fianna Fail, the pro-Europe conservative Irish party that had hoped Byrne may run for them.

