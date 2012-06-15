Apple Has New Gay And Lesbian Icons In iOS 6

Apple’s new mobile operating system, iOS 6, is packed with a ton of handy new features.
There are also some tweaks Apple didn’t tell us about. For example, Gizmodo discovered that the Emoji keyboard in iOS 6 has new icons featuring gay and lesbian couples.
Here’s a screenshot we took from our iPhone, which is running the beta version of iOS 6:
Photo: Screenshot
