Apple Has New Gay And Lesbian Icons In iOS 6

Apple’s new mobile operating system, iOS 6, is packed with a ton of handy new features.



There are also some tweaks Apple didn’t tell us about. For example, Gizmodo discovered that the Emoji keyboard in iOS 6 has new icons featuring gay and lesbian couples.

Don’t Miss: Screenshots Of iOS 6

Here’s a screenshot we took from our iPhone, which is running the beta version of iOS 6:

Photo: Screenshot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.