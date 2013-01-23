New Ads For Las Vegas Mock Straight People's Lack Of Style

A new set of ads promoting Las Vegas to gay and lesbian travellers mercilessly ridicules the style-free straight people they will meet there.



One ad shows a tubby man wearing white socks and brown shoes, a red golf shirt and rolled up pant cuffs, as he pours gravy onto his dinner. He’s oblivious to the hot lesbian couples that occupy every other table. The ads are targeted at the gay community and are therefore not expected to be viewed by that many straight people. They’re also a joke about stereotypes of all kinds.

The ads are by R&R Partners, the longtime Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority ad agency.

Photo: LVCVA

Photo: Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority / R&R

Photo: Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority / R&R

Photo: Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority / R&R

