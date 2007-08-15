Gay Ad Network Launches On More Than 200 Sites

Mark Elderkin’s Gay Ad Network launched today on more than 200 sites owned by more than two dozen publishers, including gay newspapers, magazines, and social networking services. Elderkin tells us that advertisers include eBay, Allstate Insurance, and Ford Motor Company, in addition to gay-focused companies like Atlantis Events, which organizes gay cruises and resort vacations. The gay online advertising industry has grown about 33% a year over the past five years, according to a press release the ad network issued this morning. Parent company Family Powered Network is based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., but Elderkin is working this summer from Rhinebeck, N.Y., about 120 miles north of Manhattan. He was formerly president of PlanetOut and was founder and CEO of Gay.com.



