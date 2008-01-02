Gawker's New Sci-Fi Blog (Finally) Launches

Blog king Nick Denton (SA 100 No. 7) gives birth to Gawker Media blog No. 15, io9. Conceived in March, the blog is edited by former Wired News writer Annalee Newitz, and promises 24/7 sci-fi coverage (or, at least, reviews of the Terminator TV show and the new Alien-Predator and Star Trek movies).

io9s are implantable devices that allow the implantee to see the future–and drive most of them insane. io9 staff made them up. Once you stop trying to figure out how to pronounce the name (“log”? “lo-nine?” “eye-zero-nine?”), it’s typically Gawker-Media catchy.

Gawker Media now generates in excess of 160 million pageviews a month. We believe its revenue is in the neighbourhood of $10 million (give or take a few million). We would put the company’s value at around $100 million.

Wired interviews Annalee Newitz, who is especially excited about new drugs that make fruit flies gay.

NYT’s Brad Stone reviews io9.

Photo: Quinn Norton, Wired

io9 explains io9s:

What Is an io9?

io9s were marketed as cheap time machines in the 2070s. They were actually just low-grade input/output devices for the brain that tuned tachyon waves and gave users vivid images of possible futures. The things were so addictive, and drove so many people insane, that io9s were eventually outlawed. Today the word is just slang. io9ers are the early implanters who obsessively upgrade themselves with beta tech. People who tweak out on buggy brainware are sometimes said to have “gone io9.”

