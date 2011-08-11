Gawker's Hungarian Tech Operations Seem To Be Located In An Ornate Mansion

Scott Kidder, Gawker Media’s head of editorial operations, is working from the company’s Hungary office.



(Most of the tech staff works from there and it also allows GM to have a complex corporate structure.)

He posted a picture of the office on Flickr with the following caption: “Have arrived at @Gawker Budapest HQ, here for a few weeks! We have engineering and ad ops staff here.”

The photo shows beautiful wood floors, high ceilings, and lovely details in the woodwork.

A little different than their New York office on Elizabeth street (and certainly more spacious than Kidder’s crowded desk in NYC).

