Former Gawker Editor Gabriel Snyder Lands At Newsweek As Top Digital Guy

Gabriel Snyder, who was recently ousted as Gawker’s editor in chief, is joining Newsweek digital as executive editor.



The Awl has the memo from editor Jon Meacham and assistant managing editor Mark Miller:

In our conversations with Gabriel, we have been impressed not only with his sophisticated knowledge of Web technique and Internet philosophy but with his understanding of the mission and potential for the soon-to-be re-launched Newsweek.com and our growing stable of digital offerings.

Snyder left Gawker in February after his “mercurial” boss Nick Denton hired on a new editor in chief, Remy Stern.

