Gawker's Denton Runs "Slave Shop"--College Buddy

Gawker Media editor Nick Denton (SA 100 No. 7) runs a “slave shop,” says the New York Times’ Jason Pontin, who worked with Denton on a magazine at Oxford. Pontin is appalled by the peanuts Denton pays his Gawker staff. Pontin says his pal Denton is “profoundly talented,” but also “kind of bitchy.”

In other words, Denton is a tough, savvy entrepreneur who knows what it takes to run a successful online media business?

Andy Plesser conducts the interview at Beet.tv



