Gawker's Chris Batty Returning The Huge Bucks He Made As A CityFile Investor

Gawker Media’s sales chief Chris Batty is a financial investor of CityFile, the site recently acquired by the media company.



But in a message sent to us today, Batty said, “I will be returning any gains.” So ho won’t be getting any big additional paycheck from Gawker’s owner Nick Denton.

So there’s that.

As far as other Gawker “gains,” Denton chatted with us earlier about what else he might consider acquiring.

