Gawker.com Hacked! (Yes, Again)

As a follow-on to the Gawker hacking that just surfaced, it now appears that Gawker.com, i.e. the Gawker website, as opposed to the Gawker Media database of comments and commenter information, has been hacked.



There’s a new post on the homepage linking to “a copy of our source code” on The Pirate Bay and asking people not to download it. The article appears under Gawker writer Adrian Chen’s name, but he tweets “That post … was not written by me. We’ve been hacked.”

Here’s the start of the story.

